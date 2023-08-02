Colts sign running back from UIndy

The new player won't have to travel too far for his new job either.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts signed an undrafted free agent Tuesday, and he won't have to travel far.

Toriano Clinton, the all-time leading rusher at the University of Indianapolis, was picked up as a running back for the team.

Clinton played in 43 games for the Greyhounds and put together 593 carries for 4,538 yards (7.7 avg.) and 48 touchdowns. He finished as the program's all-time leader in rushing yards, total touchdowns, rushing touchdowns, rushing average, kickoff return average, 100-yard rushing games (19) and 200-yard rushing games (seven).

This isn't the only roster move the Colts made Tuesday, as the team waived defensive tackle Jamal Woods. He was signed as an undrafted free agent on May 8, 2023.

This comes after a tense weekend where Jonathan Taylor met with Colts owner Jim Irsay to request a trade.

Irsay told 13News prior to the news breaking that talks were continuing between the team and Taylor's agents, but that there was still "a lot of work to be done."

Irsay also indicated he believed Taylor would be "full go" for the 2023 season and that he was not worried about getting the deal done.