Colts host 28 local high school athletic trainers for sports emergency response training

The Colts and medical professionals were on hand Friday to help local athletic trainers face athletes with life-threatening injuries.

INDIANAPOLIS — The importance of athletic trainers came to light this past NFL season. The quick action of properly trained professionals saved the life of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin.

Football is a violent game. Athletic trainers constantly have to be ready to jump into action at a moment's notice when an emergency situation happens.

That's why the Indianapolis Colts hosted free sports emergency response training for high school athletic trainers all across Indianapolis on Friday morning.

"These scenarios happen all the time, you just don't hear about them," said Kyle Davis, the Colts head athletic trainer.

In partnership with the Colts medical staff, Sports Medicine Concepts and its team of professionals were on hand preparing 28 local high school athletic trainers for if an athlete were to be faced with a life-threatening injury.

Davis said it's imperative to be prepared.

"This happens more frequently than you think," Davis said. "Just getting more frequent training sessions and running through those scenarios will just clean it up and make the process smoother. Also, the interactions with paramedics and fire departments throughout the country with athletic trainers--this will help clean that process up."

The training focused on cardiac arrest, heat stroke, spinal injuries and administering CPR.

The NFL has reemphasized these types of trainings following the on-field injury of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin this past January.

Beth Miotke is a certified athletic trainer with Community Health Network at Lawrence North High School. She said the environment and practice is essential to keep athletes safe.

"I think it's really great to have this kind of set up where we have an easy way to practice," Miotke said. "I have always believed that we need to be prepared for the worst-case scenario and always hope for the best. If we're prepared to deal with the worst situation, then hopefully we can have the best possible outcome."