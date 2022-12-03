Chuck Harris' 32 points lead Butler over Tennessee Tech 80-66

The Bulldogs are now 6-3 on the season, while the Golden Eagles dropped to 3-6.

INDIANAPOLIS — Chuck Harris' 32 points led Butler over Tennessee Tech 80-66 on Saturday.

Harris also added five rebounds for the Bulldogs (6-3). Manny Bates scored 17 points while shooting 6 of 14 from the field and 5 for 7 from the line, and added five rebounds and three blocks. Eric Hunter Jr. was 4 of 7 shooting (2 for 3 from distance) to finish with 12 points.

The Golden Eagles (3-6) were led in scoring by Jayvis Harvey, who finished with 16 points. Tyrone Perry added 14 points for Tennessee Tech. Nolan Causwell also had 12 points and two steals.