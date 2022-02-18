Dad Fury! These cheer dads put it all out there to support their daughters

There is something special about men who are willing to go the extra mile for their kids.

HENDRICKS COUNTY, Ind. — I was one of the lucky ones. I had a dad who was always there. He was there for the hard times and the fun times. He knew when to be strict and when to have some fun. We had one of those bonds. I always wanted to do my best in my father's eyes.

There is something special about men who are willing to go the extra mile for their kids.

I met a group of real dads who get it — 12 guys from all walks of life — from salesmen to construction workers.

They are dads of daughters who are in competition cheerleading at Westside Gymnastics and Cheer.

Like most sports these days, cheerleading has become intense. The practices are long and the competitions are demanding. These 12 dads were looking for a way to support their young daughters.

First they started wearing the same T-shirts and hats. They would do cheers for the girls as they walked into the gym for big competitions. It just kept growing. Now the dozen grown men, dress in very silly, pink uniforms!

I am talking pink everything. From leotards to pink hair and beyond. These guys bought everything possible on Amazon that came in pink.

"It's awesome. I think this is why we do this — smiles and the laughs. People who know competitive cheer know this is a real mental game for the girls. Anything we can do to give them an edge or even other teams, that's what we are all about — having fun. Sometimes it's long days. We all really enjoy it," said Chris Voles, who is in medical sales when he's not playing cheerleader for the cheerleaders.

They call themselves "Dad Fury."

I met a tall, strong man named Kenny King. He is a heavy equipment operator by day and a cheerleader dad on the weekends.

"The guys at work poked at me at first and have a lot of fun, but they are a bunch of family men too. They understand and love it that I am willing to embarrass myself to cheer my daughter and the other girls on," King said.

The group stared about five years ago. They have become stars at the competitions around the country.

Chad Hall loves it.

"It's an awesome feeling to see the kids and how they are reacting, just to watch the girls go up on stage with us. They hear us and it's awesome!" Hall said.

Hall's daughter, Emma, is a freshman on the team.

"It gives us so much confidence. Even when we are backstage, we can hear them chanting our name. So we get hyped before we go on, and we perform way better when they are there,” Emma said.

Whatever it takes, these dads are there to help out. King is happy to do it.



"It just amps them up like, 'hey, we are going to have fun.' It takes the stress away from the competition. They see us and we cut up and have a little laugh, the cupid shuffle. We all get together and it does, it takes a lot of the stress away from the competition for the girls I believe," King said.