Carmel's Rajeev Ram to play for US Open doubles title

NEW YORK — Rajeev Ram of the U.S. and Joe Salisbury of Britain have reached their third Grand Slam men's doubles final as a team.
Ram and Salisbury beat the American pair of Steve Johnson and Sam Querrey 7-6 (5), 6-4 on Thursday with the retractable roof at Louis Armstrong Stadium closed because of rain.
The fourth-seeded duo of Ram and Salisbury won the 2020 Australian Open title and were the runners-up at Melbourne Park this year.
They now will meet Jamie Murray and Bruno Soares against John Peers in the final at noon Friday in Arthur Ashe Stadium.
Soares and Murray won two Grand Slam titles together in 2016, including the U.S. Open. Soares was the 2020 men's doubles champion at Flushing Meadows with Mate Pavic.