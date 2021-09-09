Carmel's Rajeev Ram to play for US Open doubles title

Ram and Joe Salisbury beat the American pair of Steve Johnson and Sam Querrey on Thursday.

NEW YORK — Rajeev Ram of the U.S. and Joe Salisbury of Britain have reached their third Grand Slam men's doubles final as a team.

Ram and Salisbury beat the American pair of Steve Johnson and Sam Querrey 7-6 (5), 6-4 on Thursday with the retractable roof at Louis Armstrong Stadium closed because of rain.

The fourth-seeded duo of Ram and Salisbury won the 2020 Australian Open title and were the runners-up at Melbourne Park this year.

They now will meet Jamie Murray and Bruno Soares against John Peers in the final at noon Friday in Arthur Ashe Stadium.