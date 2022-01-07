Carmel thrower Amyla Holder credits hard work, practice on way to Junior Olympics

"I just want to get throwers more recognized, because whenever I tell someone I’m doing track, they always ask me what running event I’m doing," Holder said.

CARMEL, Ind. — About four years ago, 13Sports introduced you to Amyla Holder, a young girl from Carmel with a big dream.

Amyla was just 8 years old when we learned she was a natural when it came to shot put. And as it turns out, she's only gotten better over time.

It's Fourth of July Weekend, and many athletes are taking a break from the heat and marking the holiday. But at the track at Carmel High School, this sixth grader is out here every day, chasing her dream.

Most junior high kids are still in bed this early in the morning, but not Amyla.

“I think working really hard at whatever you do - sports, school, everything - is really important, and throwing is really fun to me. I feel like if I don’t get enough practice in, then I won’t be as good,” she said.

She’s really good.

Amyla is ranked number one in the state and top five in the nation. She’s got the fever to win more medals.

"And I just want to get throwers more recognized, because whenever I tell someone I’m doing track, they always ask me what running event I’m doing. They never ask me if I’m doing running or throwing," she said.

Her dad, DeShaun Holder, coaches at the high school level. He says he’ll support her no matter what.

“Not my dream, not at all,” he said. “She gets the opportunity to do whatever she wants to do. I’ve tried to push her in other sports and she’s like, ‘Nah, I’m just gonna stick with what I know, dad.’”

Right now, the 12-year-old is getting ready for the Junior Olympics next month in California.

“You know, we do talk about the Olympics,” said DeShaun. “There could be a possibility, if she keeps putting forth this effort.”