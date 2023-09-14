'The war is over' | Capt. Andrew Luck visits Thursday Night Football set

The former Colts quarterback took on the persona of a popular social media account during a rare public appearance Thursday.

SAN FRANCISCO — It's been four years since Andrew Luck left the Indianapolis Colts and abruptly retired from the NFL.

He's led a pretty private life since leaving the team, but came back out in the public eye in style Thursday night.

After San Francisco's 30-12 win over the New York Giants, Amazon Prime's Thursday Night Football crew welcomed a few guests to the set to play a trivia game. Among the guests was the former Colts quarterback, who now lives in the Bay Area.

But Luck had a surprise for the crew - and America - walking onto the set in full Civil War regalia, an homage to the popular "Capt. Andrew Luck" Twitter account.

Ladies and gentlemen, we give you, Andrew Luck. #TNFonPrime pic.twitter.com/VfC2XwQYqZ — NFL on Prime Video (@NFLonPrime) September 22, 2023

Asked how he's been, Luck replied "Great. The war is over."

The appearance blew up on social media, trending most of the day Friday on X, formerly known as Twitter, eliciting a response from the account that inspired the outfit.

Dearest mother —

I hope my appearance on the magical, moving picture box filled you with joy. As you could see, my resolve has never been more robust. Squirrel oil and your peppered chipmunk feet have kept me sturdy. Life is splendid. Give the cows my best. I love you.

— Andrew https://t.co/8s8VW0xEBD — Capt. Andrew Luck (@CaptAndrewLuck) September 22, 2023

Luck left Indianapolis with his wife and two daughters last fall to start graduate school at Stanford University. He wants to teach and coach football, just not in the NFL.