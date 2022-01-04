Butler University, men's basketball coach LaVall Jordan part ways after 5 seasons

“After a thorough evaluation, I have come to the decision that a change in the leadership of our men’s basketball program is needed,” Barry Collier, Butler Vice President/Director of Athletics, said in a statement. “These decisions are never easy, but are incredibly more difficult when it impacts a high-character Bulldog who has represented our university so well for many years. I want to thank LaVall for his dedication to our program, and we wish him and his family all the best moving forward.”