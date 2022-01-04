x
Butler University, men's basketball coach LaVall Jordan part ways after 5 seasons

The Bulldogs are coming off a 14-19 season, including a 6-14 record in Big East play.
Credit: AP/Michael Conroy
Butler head coach LaVall Jordan on the sideline in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Michigan State in Indianapolis, Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021. Michigan State defeated Butler 73-52. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

INDIANAPOLIS — Butler University and men's basketball coach LaVall Jordan have parted ways after five seasons, the university announced Friday.

“After a thorough evaluation, I have come to the decision that a change in the leadership of our men’s basketball program is needed,” Barry Collier, Butler Vice President/Director of Athletics, said in a statement. “These decisions are never easy, but are incredibly more difficult when it impacts a high-character Bulldog who has represented our university so well for many years. I want to thank LaVall for his dedication to our program, and we wish him and his family all the best moving forward.”

The Bulldogs are coming off a 14-19 season, including a 6-14 record in Big East play.

Jordan, 42, was hired by Butler in June 2017, returning to lead the program he played for from 1998-2001. The Bulldogs went 83-74 during his tenure, including 40-54 in conference play. The team reached the NCAA Tournament once under Jordan in 2018, and was expected to be in the field in 2020 before the tournament was canceled.  

A national search for a new men's basketball coach will begin immediately, the school said.

