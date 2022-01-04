Butler University, men's basketball coach LaVall Jordan part ways after 5 seasons

INDIANAPOLIS — Butler University and men's basketball coach LaVall Jordan have parted ways after five seasons, the university announced Friday.
“After a thorough evaluation, I have come to the decision that a change in the leadership of our men’s basketball program is needed,” Barry Collier, Butler Vice President/Director of Athletics, said in a statement. “These decisions are never easy, but are incredibly more difficult when it impacts a high-character Bulldog who has represented our university so well for many years. I want to thank LaVall for his dedication to our program, and we wish him and his family all the best moving forward.”
The Bulldogs are coming off a 14-19 season, including a 6-14 record in Big East play.
Jordan, 42, was hired by Butler in June 2017, returning to lead the program he played for from 1998-2001. The Bulldogs went 83-74 during his tenure, including 40-54 in conference play. The team reached the NCAA Tournament once under Jordan in 2018, and was expected to be in the field in 2020 before the tournament was canceled.
A national search for a new men's basketball coach will begin immediately, the school said.