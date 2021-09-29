Butler Blue, Purdue Pete nominated for Mascot Hall of Fame

Public voting begins Oct. 3.

INDIANAPOLIS — Two popular university mascots in Indiana are in the running to receive national recognition.

Butler Blue, the live English Bulldog mascot at Butler University, and Purdue Pete, the longtime Purdue University mascot, are among the candidates under consideration for the National Mascot Hall of Fame in Whiting, Indiana.

Butler Blue and Purdue Pete are among 24 candidates, from both the professional and collegiate level, on the ballot.

Purdue Pete made his first on-field appearance for the university back in 1956. Butler Blue IV is the fourth live mascot for the university and was formally introduced in January 2020.

First-round voting begins Oct. 3 and lasts through Oct. 9. Final ballot voting lasts from Oct. 17-23. The public can vote once per day with the same email.

Next stop ➡️ Hall of Fame. We are very honored to be the first live mascot listed on the Mascot Hall of Fame ballot. Now we need your help to get inducted! Voting begins October 3rd.#MascotHallofFame | #TheVote | #VoteBlue pic.twitter.com/a4Za33QHwK — Butler Blue IV (@TheButlerBlue) September 29, 2021