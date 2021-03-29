Broad Ripple HS, IU alum remembers new head coach Mike Woodson

Mike Woodson played for Bobby Knight at a time when the Hoosiers were top of their game.

INDIANAPOLIS — Broad Ripple High School closed three years ago but it's suddenly getting some shout-outs from the sidelines.

"We're able to say, 'hey, we have product of Broad Ripple High School by the name of Mike Woodson,'" said fellow BRHS grad Alan Bacon. "It gives us a huge sense of pride that knowing one of us made it to this level."

Woodson is Indiana University's new men's head basketball coach.

Flipping through a 1976 Broad Ripple High School yearbook, Bacon pointed to several photos.

"There he is right there, number 44," Bacon said. "This is him showing the perfect form of how to shoot a jumper. By the way, he sank this shot."

Bacon said Woodson was able to learn and hone those skills.

"Obviously good enough to be selected and go to IU and then on to the pros," Bacon said. He also went to IU.

While Bacon didn't play sports, they were friends.

"He wasn't someone who felt above anyone, he was just one of guys who happened to excel at basketball and was just a super guy," Bacon said.

Woodson played for Bobby Knight at a time when the Hoosiers were top of their game. Bacon said he sees Woodson as the right pick to lead the Hoosiers now.

Coach Bob Knight on #IUBB Head Coach Mike Woodson: pic.twitter.com/k2QjP4aI0c — Indiana Basketball (@IndianaMBB) March 29, 2021

"Mike is not from the outside," Bacon said. "A star player will be a star coach again. He knows the fundamentals, he has the discipline, he knows the culture."

Even though they haven't seen each other since college days, Bacon said the connection they formed in high school is still there.