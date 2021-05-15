Bringing the heat: Peyton Manning fires perfect first pitch at Tennessee baseball game

The former Colts quarterback was back at his alma mater Friday night.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — It's been more than five years since Peyton Manning has played in the NFL, but Friday he showed he still has his "laser rocket arm."

Manning returned to his alma mater at the University of Tennessee to throw out the first pitch of the Volunteers' game against Arkansas.

Dressed in an orange button-down shirt and white baseball cap, the former Tennessee quarterback took to the mound, focused on catcher Connor Pavolony and fired a strike right down the heart of the plate.

The first pitch from VFL Peyton Manning! pic.twitter.com/6s9RnmrPnA — David Schiele WBIR (@Deacon_Schiele) May 14, 2021

After the pitch, Manning shook hands with Pavolony, who gave him the ball, which the Pro Football Hall of Famer signed before throwing it into the stands.

It was the second appearance of the week for Manning, who showed up in the Denver Broncos schedule-reveal video on Wednesday. Showing off his acting chops once again, Manning took on a new role as a summer intern with the team, eventually printing out a copy of the Broncos' 2021 schedule.