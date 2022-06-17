x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local Sports

Brebeuf seeks a baseball state title this weekend

High school baseball state championship games will be held at Victory Field.

More Videos

INDIANAPOLIS — There will be some celebrating this weekend as the high school baseball state championship games will be held at Victory Field.

Four new champs will be crowned, and Brebeuf Jesuit Preparatory School is hoping to be one of them. 

13Sports reporter Taylor Tannebaum caught up with the team at practice ahead of their season finale.

The vibes were good this week at practice, as the Braves prepare for the Class 3A state championship game. A win would give the program their first such title.

RELATED: Umpire shortage cancels Indiana high school baseball games

"You can see how loose they are, and they've been like this all year long," said head coach Jeff Scott. 

RELATED: Heat hits during busy week at Grand Park's ballfields

Click on the media player to see Taylor's full report.

Paid Advertisement