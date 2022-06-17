Brebeuf seeks a baseball state title this weekend

High school baseball state championship games will be held at Victory Field.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

INDIANAPOLIS — There will be some celebrating this weekend as the high school baseball state championship games will be held at Victory Field.

Four new champs will be crowned, and Brebeuf Jesuit Preparatory School is hoping to be one of them.

13Sports reporter Taylor Tannebaum caught up with the team at practice ahead of their season finale.

The vibes were good this week at practice, as the Braves prepare for the Class 3A state championship game. A win would give the program their first such title.

"You can see how loose they are, and they've been like this all year long," said head coach Jeff Scott.