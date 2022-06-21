Butler names new head baseball coach

Blake Beemer will replace Dave Schrage, who announced his retirement in May 2022.

INDIANAPOLIS — Butler University has found its new head coach of its baseball team.

Beemer was an assistant coach and recruiting coordinator at Ball State University for four seasons, helping the Cardinals to a 123-65 record.

"The opportunity to build on Coach Schrage’s successes while recruiting high level student-athletes to such a great university is not one that I take lightly," Beemer said. "I know with the talent in the Midwest, the strength of the BIG EAST Conference, and the national brand of our great university, Butler is in position to be a premier baseball school for our current and future student-athletes."

Beemer's coaching credentials also include two seasons as an assistant coach at Penn State University, coaching outfielders and serving as the first base coach, and three seasons as an assistant coach at Eastern Illinois.

During his collegiate years, Beemer was a four-time letterwinner at Ball State, with a .286 batting average, and registering 108 runs and 94 RBIs.