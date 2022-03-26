Beech Grove snags first-ever state title with win over Mishawaka Marian

The Beech Grove boys basketball team won their first state title in school history on Saturday.

INDIANAPOLIS — Beech Grove defeated Mishawaka Marian 53-43 to take home the title of 2022 Class 3A Basketball State Champions.

The Hornets and the Knights went head to head at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Saturday in what was both teams' first-ever appearances at a state championship game.

The Hornets were led by Anthony Ball who scored 17 points and had 20 rebounds. Cameron Brown scored 13 points and had three rebounds and Jerimiah Tate added 12 points and four rebounds.

Richard Brooks scored 13 for the Knights and Deglan Sullivan had 10 points and two rebounds.

The Knights led 13-7 after the first quarter but the Hornets closed that gap, trailing by just two points at the half with the Knights leading 22-20.

In the third, the Hornets took the lead 31-28 and they held onto that lead until the clock ran out and they were named state champs.

The Hornets of Beech Grove are the 2022 Class 3A Basketball State Champions! This is their first state title in school history! 🏀🏆🥇@TheHiveBGHS pic.twitter.com/hKPyYG4QZ5 — IHSAA (@IHSAA1) March 27, 2022

The Knights and the Hornets were cheered on by friends, family and some notable fans including Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb and Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett.

Earlier in the day, the North Daviess Cougars were crowned 2022 Class 1A State Champions after the team beat Lafayette Central 48-46.

Like the Hornets, this was the Cougars' first-ever state title.

The North Daviess Cougars are the 2022 Class 1A Basketball State Champs! Their first State title in school history! 🏆🏀🥇@ndathletics pic.twitter.com/Ngrp0Ah05m — IHSAA (@IHSAA1) March 26, 2022

Providence beat Central Noble 62-49 to win the Class 2A State Championship and Cathedral beat Chesterton 65-31 to win the Class 4A State Championship.