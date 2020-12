BSU finished the season with a 6-1 record and won the Mid-American Conference Championship with an upset of Buffalo.

TUCSON, Ariz. — Ball State is playing San Jose State in the Arizona Bowl Thursday afternoon.

Ball State has a lot of veterans on the team and a good overall balance.

San Jose is coming off of the best season in the school's history with a 7-0 record.