Golf is a tough and humbling game for many, but Evan Mathias is making it look easy.

ZIONSVILLE, Ind. — The Golf Club of Indiana in Zionsville is getting ready for a big tournament in September.

There's a local player who has adapted quite nicely to the game. In fact, Evan Mathias just became champion in his division at the U.S. Adaptive Open Championship.

Mathias said he's been playing all his life. He is a natural at the game.