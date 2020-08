The coronavirus pandemic forced Penske and IMS to make the decision to run the 500 without fans this year.

SPEEDWAY, Ind. — 2020 has been a year unlike any most of us have experienced and that was true for Sunday's running of the Indy 500.

In early August the decision was made to run the race without fans due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

That meant no infield activities, no Snakepit, no red carpet and empty stands — an unusual experience for any Hoosier and IndyCar fan.

Here's a look at race day without fans: