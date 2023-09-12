5-day pickleball event coming to Grand Park in Westfield

The inaugural APP Collegiate Championships and Midwest Open will be held Jan. 3-7, 2024.

WESTFIELD, Ind — A major pickleball event is coming to Westfield next year.

The Association of Pickleball Players (APP) announced its first ever APP Signature Event of 2024 at the Grand Park Sports Campus in Westfield.

The inaugural APP Collegiate Championships and Midwest Open will be held Jan. 3-7, 2024.

The event will mark one of the largest pickleball events ever in the state of Indiana.

The 2024 APP Collegiate Championships will invite the top college pickleball teams from across the country to showcase their skills in a unique tournament.

Each team must have a minimum of four players (two women and two men) and compete in several matches from pool play through the finals in singles, doubles and mixed doubles.

College teams looking to enter the tournament are asked to register at this link. Complete registration details for all college teams confirmed to take part will be shared at a later date by the APP.

Alongside the APP Collegiate Championships, the APP will hold the APP Midwest Open for players of all ages and skill levels.

The event will feature a Pro Wildcard Playoff, guaranteeing pro champions an entry into a designated 2024 APP Tour event.

The amateur brackets will follow the traditional APP double-elimination format for singles, doubles and mixed doubles competitions.