LIVE GAME BLOG: Packers at Colts - Indianapolis and Green Bay tied at 7 at end of Q1

The NFL's stingiest defense faces another daunting challenge with visiting Green Bay.

INDIANAPOLIS — (AP) - First, the Indianapolis Colts dealt with reigning MVP Lamar Jackson. Then came 2019 NFL rushing champ Derrick Henry. On Sunday, the league's stingiest defense faces another daunting challenge - slowing down two-time MVP Aaron Rodgers and the Packers. Green Bay is the first team in league history to average more than 30 points and commit five or fewer turnovers through nine games. The Colts, meanwhile, have pulled into a tie for the AFC South lead with Tennessee and need a win to start building momentum to make the playoffs.

5:08 p.m. - Blankenship's 50-yard FG attempt hits the crossbar in is no good.

5:03 p.m. - Ya-Sin picks off a Rogers pass at the GB 35 with :03 left in Q1. It's Ya-Sin's first interception of the season.

4:54 p.m. - Houston sacks Rogers on third and 9. Colts take over on offense after Hines returns a punt to the Ind 40.

4:53 p.m. - Green Bay's starting C Corey Linsley is seen walking from the field toward the locker room.

4:48 p.m. - Rogers to Pittman becomes a 45-yard scoring play. Colts draw even at 7.

4:47 p.m. - Colts pick up 19 yards on an end-around by Harris.

4:41 p.m. - Rogers to Tonyan on a 25-yard scoring pass. Green Bay takes 7-0 lead.

4:33 p.m. - The ball is punched from the hands of Mo Alie-Cox. The fumble returns the ball to Green Bay at about midfield.

4:27 p.m. - Darius Leonard recovers a Linsley fumble. Colts take over at their 39.

4:26 p.m. - The league's top-rated QB, Rodgers' first play is a 33-yard pass complete to Adams.

4:25 p.m. - Indianapolis won the coin toss and elected to defer. Green Bay will get the ball to start the game.