Links at Victory Field returns in October

Golfers, foursomes and private group reservations for the nine-hole, 27-shot golf experience are now available.

INDIANAPOLIS — Once the Indianapolis Indians finish their baseball season, the Links at Victory Field returns Thursday, Oct. 7 through Saturday, Oct. 9.

Golfers, foursomes and private group reservations for the nine-hole, 27-shot golf experience are now available, and tee times can be booked through the team's website within the following time slots:

Thursday, Oct. 7 – 1 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 8 – 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 9 – 1 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Individual golfers can play for $39, while foursomes cost $140.

Two-hour blocks of private bay reservations in the Yuengling Landing are good for 105 minutes at a cost of $1,000 for a group of at least 10 people. Groups can have up to 15 golfers, with each additional person costing $100 per ticket.

When the pandemic canceled minor league baseball last summer, the Indians scheduled a series of events at their stadium, including the golf experience.

Randy Lewandowski, Indians President & General Manager, said the golf course idea gained traction last fall.

“The Links at Victory Field was so popular among our fans that we hosted it two separate weekends last year," Lewandowski said, "and we’re thrilled to bring it back again for three days this October.”

An all-inclusive drink package featuring domestic and premium beer, water and soda is included in the price of the ticket.

An optional food package can be added to the group reservation for $150 and includes hot dogs, hamburgers, barbeque chicken sandwiches, chips and pretzels with cheese. Concessions in the Yuengling Landing and Elements Financial Club will also be open and feature a similar menu to the food package. You can only pay with credit and debit cards at the concession stands.

Standard clubs and golf balls will be provided onsite, but youth, seniors and southpaws (baseball lingo for lefthanded players) are encouraged to bring their own clubs.

The Indians estimate playing a complete round will take approximately 75 to 90 minutes.

Parking at Victory Field will be complimentary for golfers.