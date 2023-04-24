Lawrence Central High School announces new varsity basketball coach

Coach Phil Washington brings more than 18 years of experience to the program.

INDIANAPOLIS — Lawrence Central High School has named a new varsity basketball coach.

Coach Phil Washington has been promoted from the role of associate head basketball coach, a position he has held since 2020, to head coach effective immediately, the school announced Monday.

"With over 18 years of coaching experience, Coach Washington has a passion for teaching the game of basketball and believes that game outcomes are the result of the work put into the game," Lawrence Central officials said in a press release.

The school said Washington has coached basketball in some capacity since 2005, bringing a wealth of knowledge to this new role.

Prior to serving at LC, Washington was the Grant Park Premiere 17U head coach (2018- 2020), head coach of the Indianapolis Blaze (2016-2019), and varsity boys basketball coach at Crispus Attucks High School (2012-2016).

“Coach Washington is a passionate coach who can always see what students athletes can be as opposed to what they are," said Lawrence Central athletic director Mosi Barnes.

“I am so excited to transition from associate coach into the head coach position and am very grateful for this opportunity! I love the Lawrence community and will continue to promote Lawrence Central, showcase and celebrate the achievements of our student-athletes, and be a servant leader for the MSD of Lawrence Township while leading this program to new heights,” Washington said.

An Anderson, Indiana native, Washington attend Southern University in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, and graduated in 2006 with a double major in Mass Communications and Secondary Education.

His teaching license is in Health & Physical Education, and he is also a physical education teacher at Lawrence Central.