Lawrence Central high jumper headed to Olympic Trials

LAWRENCE, Indiana — A Lawrence Central graduate and state high jump champion will have a chance to punch his ticket to Tokyo this week at the US Olympic Trials.

Kam Garrett heads out Tuesday to compete at the trials in Eugene Oregon.

“I just want to go out and have fun and just make memories, really,” Garrett said.

But Garrett’s coaches believe the 18-year-old has a real shot at earning a spot on the team. Earlier this year he cleared 7'3" during a competition, just one inch shy of a state record.

Garrett has been working and feels he can jump even higher.

“I want to see myself get 7’5, 7’6 area. I feel that will be a good mark for me,” said Garrett.

You've already made your community proud, now go show the country. Good luck at the #OlympicTrials this week

“This is his first of 3 or 4 trials, the way I see it,” said Garrett's coach Tim Richey. “For him to get a look of what this is all about and then mold himself into that, that’s a lot of pressure to put on somebody, but I think he’ll wear those three letters.”

Garrett and Richey leave for Oregon on Tuesday. His first day of competition will be on Friday. If he makes the top 12, he’ll have another round on Sunday.

Garrett plans to join the track and field team at Kansas State this fall.