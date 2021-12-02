x
Late rally lifts Minnesota past No. 24 Purdue, 71-68

Trevion Williams led Purdue with 24 points and 10 rebounds.
Minnesota's Marcus Carr (5) lays up a shot as Purdue's Zach Edey defends in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)

MINNEAPOLIS — Marcus Carr scored 19 points, Gabe Kalscheur added 16 and Minnesota rallied late for a 71-68 victory over No. 24 Purdue.

Brandon Johnson scored 15 points and Liam Robbins added 11 points and 10 rebounds for Minnesota, which trailed by five with 2 minutes to play. 

Trevion Williams led Purdue with 24 points and 10 rebounds. Eric Hunter Jr. had 14 points and Zach Edey added 13 for the Boilermakers. 

In a sluggish game in which both teams struggled from 3-point range, Minnesota finally got hot in a wild finish. Carr hit two 3-pointers in the closing stretch.

