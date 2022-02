The loss is Butler's third in a row, all by three points or less.

OMAHA, Neb. — Ryan Nembhard made a layup with 32 seconds left, made 1 of 2 foul shots with eight seconds left and came up with a steal as time expired to preserve Creighton’s 54-52 win over Butler.

Jayden Taylor had 13 points for the Bulldogs.

The Bulldogs fall to 11-13 (4-9). Creighton improves to 14-8 (6-5).

Butler has a 4:30 p.m. game at Hinkle Fieldhouse Saturday against No. 18 Marquette.