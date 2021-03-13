Kuzma leads Lakers' late surge for 105-100 win over Pacers

Malcolm Brogdon scored 23 of his 29 points in the first half for the Pacers.

LOS ANGELES — Kyle Kuzma scored 15 of his 24 points in the fourth quarter, LeBron James added 18 points and 10 assists, and the Los Angeles Lakers rallied late for a 105-100 victory over the Indiana Pacers on Friday night.

Montrezl Harrell had 17 points as the defending NBA champions returned with just their fourth win in 11 games.

Malcolm Brogdon scored 23 of his 29 points in the first half for the Pacers, who opened a three-game road trip with their 11th loss in 16 games.

Domantas Sabonis added 20 points, 14 rebounds and eight assists, but Indiana wilted down the stretch.