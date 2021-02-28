x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

13 WTHR Indianapolis | Indianapolis Local News & Weather

Sports

Knicks outlast Pacers 110-107 behind Randle's double-double

The Pacers fell to 15-17 with their third straight loss.
Credit: AP
New York Knicks' RJ Barrett dunks in the second half against the Indiana Pacers during an NBA basketball game Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021, in New York. (Elsa/Pool Photo via AP)

NEW YORK — Julius Randle scored 28 points and grabbed 10 rebounds to lift the New York Knicks back to .500 with a 110-107 win over the Indiana Pacers Saturday night. 

RJ Barrett added 24 for New York, which improved to 17-17 with its sixth win in its last 10 games. Derrick Rose had 17 points and Immanuel Quickley 10 as the Knicks reached the .500 mark for the first time since they were 8-8 on Jan. 21. 

Doug McDermott scored 20 points for Indiana, which fell to 15-17 with its third straight loss. T.J. McConnell finished with 17, Domantas Sabonis had 15 points, seven rebounds, and nine assists.

Related Articles

 