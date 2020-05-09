Authentic wins the 146th running of the Kentucky Derby

Authentic edged out Tiz the Law to win the Kentucky Derby Saturday.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Authentic led all the way to win a Kentucky Derby unlike any other.

He kicked away from heavy favorite Tiz the Law in the stretch and gave Bob Baffert a record-tying sixth victory on Saturday after the trainer’s other entry was a late scratch.

Authentic won by 1 1/4 lengths without the usual crowd of 150,000 on hand at Churchill Downs because of the coronavirus pandemic. The bay colt ran 1 1/4 miles in 2:00.61 under John Velazquez, who earned his third Derby victory.

Sent off at 3-5 as the biggest Derby favorite in 31 years, Tiz the Law stalked Authentic on the outside before challenging at the top of the stretch.