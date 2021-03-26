Katie Gearlds to succeed Sharon Versyp as Purdue Women's Basketball coach

Gearlds will succeed Versyp at the conclusion of the 2021-22 season, the university announced.

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Purdue announced the hiring of Marian University's Katie Gearlds as its new associate head coach of women's basketball, with an eye to the future. Gearlds will succeed Sharon Versyp as the eighth head coach of Purdue women's basketball at the conclusion of the 2021-22 season, the university also announced.

Gearlds leaves Marian after eight seasons that included back-to-back NAIA National Championships in 2016 and 2017. She won 228 games and lost only 50 over that span.

Gearlds and Versyp enjoy a long history together. Durin+g her senior season, the Beech Grove native Gearlds led the Boilermakers to an Elite Eight appearance in 2007. That was also Versyp's first season as head coach at Purdue. Both are former Indiana Miss Basketballs.

Over the years, Versyp has mentored Gearlds as a coach.8

Versyp said she is thrilled to have Gearlds back at Purdue. "I have been blessed to realize my dream of coaching at my alma mater," Versyp said in a statement announcing the hiring of Gearlds. "It has been the honor of my life to lead the Boilermakers and be an ambassador for this great university."

Gearlds said she feels like she is coming home. "I am thoroughly excited for the opportunity to help put Purdue back on the national scene," she shared in the announcement. "I believe we will accomplish great things in the years ahead, and am looking forward to being a part of the next chapter in Purdue *';[pwomen's basketball history."

At the same time, Gearlds said she would be "forever grateful" for the opportunity to coach at Marian. "This is a page in my life that I am going to struggle to turn, but I'll never forget the memories we made and the family we built. They will forever be a part of me."

Gearlds was a three-year starter for Purdue between 2004-07 before she was a first round draft pick of the Seattle Storm in the WNBA. After three seasons with the Storm, Gearlds finished her professional playing career overseas.

Versyp, from Mishawaka, will finish her 16th year as the winningest coach in Purdue history. Right now, she's won 301 games overall and 140 in the Big Ten.

Purdue has used the succession plan in basketball before, after long-time men's coach Gene Keady passed the baton to his former player and current head coach Matt Painter during the 2004-05 season.