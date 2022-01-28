Chiefs safety surprises critical care nurse with tickets to Super Bowl

Kansas City Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu surprised Brandon Smith at his workplace with the special announcement.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs fans are dreaming of heading to Los Angeles to watch their team compete in the Super Bowl for the third consecutive season, but one fan already has his trip planned, thanks to Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu.

NBC affiliate KSHB reports Mathieu, whose nickname is the "honey badger," delivered the news to Saint Luke's South Hospital critical care nurse Brandon Smith at his workplace.

"I'd go file in over here to the right, and Tyrann Mathieu and our CEO and all these cameras, I was like, well that's cool, they must be talking to him about something, but then, turns out, it was a whole big thing that Tyrann actually came especially for me," Smith told KSHB.

Mathieu, known for his takeaways on the field, surprised Smith with two tickets to Super Bowl LVI.

"I can't explain how surprised I was and how special it was," Smith told KSHB. "It was like someone just paralyzed you, like my legs were weak, and I was shaking."

The Fort Scott, Kanas, native plans on taking his wife of 15 years — which will be both of their first NFL game in-person.

"My wife Jessie, I told her on the way home. She was like, 'What do you mean you got Super Bowl tickets?' I was like, 'We're going to the Super Bowl,' and she was like, 'What do you mean?' and I'm like, 'Just like it sounds,'" Smith told KSHB.

Preparing for the trip of a lifetime, Smith hopes his luck hasn't run out quite yet. With the AFC Championship just days away, the Chiefs are one step closer to making the trip to L.A. as well.

"That was always my special icing on the cake because if Tyrann did this for us and my family, then I would get to root for him there, and he could be there, too," Smith told KSHB.