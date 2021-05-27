Kanaan's Indy 500 entry raises awareness of veteran suicide

“It's not just about the race. It's about saving lives and helping veterans," Kanaan said Thursday.

SPEEDWAY, Ind. — This year, the Indianapolis 500 returns to its rightful place on Memorial Day weekend. There are so many pre-race traditions, like the playing of Taps, remembering those who have lost their lives serving our country. But too many veterans are taking their own lives after they come home.

The number 48 American Legion car driven by Tony Kanaan in the Indy 500 raises awareness of veteran suicide.

“It's not just about the race. It's about saving lives and helping veterans. So I feel like I'm going to war myself on Sunday. It's a healthy one, obviously it's a competition. We're not here to harm each other. But it is a battle out there," Kanaan said.

Sgt. Major Michael Barrett lost too many soldiers during tours in Iraq and Afghanistan. After coming home, he didn't expect to lose three comrades to suicide.



“It felt like somebody was standing on my chest and with the heel of my boot they were stomping my guts out. I'm sitting here right now just shaking, recalling all of it," said Barrett.

"20 veterans a day taking their own life - a day! That's more than 100 a week. Multiply that number out. That's staggering. That needs to stop. We need to do everything we can to stop it," said IndyCar team owner Chip Ganassi.

A race reminder to struggling veterans that the American Legion wants to help.

To jumpstart the campaign, Veterans United Home Loans is donating $2 million to The American Legion for the race to end veteran suicide. The organization will use the funds to expand programs and opportunities for Legionnaires to obtain peer support training and distribute important mental health and wellness tools and resources through the 12,000 American Legion posts throughout the country.