Hall of Fame baseball player, announcer Joe Morgan dies at 77

Morgan played 22 seasons in the Major Leagues, followed by a long run as an announcer, including 20 years on ESPN's Sunday Night Baseball.

Major League Baseball Hall of Famer Joe Morgan has died at age 77, according to multiple reports.

Morgan played 22 seasons in the Major Leagues, followed by a long run as an announcer, including a stint on ESPN's Sunday Night Baseball.

While he is most remembered for his time with the Cincinnati Reds as apart of "The Big Red Machine", Morgan also spent 1983 with the National League Pennant winning Philadelphia Phillies.

For his career, Morgan totaled 2,517 hits with 268 home runs and 1,133 RBI's. He scored 1650 runs while routinely hitting at the top of his team's lineup and playing second base.

Outside of his combination of power and speed, Morgan may have been best known for his patented "elbow wiggle" as he got set to hit:

Morgan's numbers translated in respect throughout the game, as he was a 10-time All-Star, a 2-time National League MVP, a 5-time Gold Glove Winner, and a 2-time World Series Champion with the Reds.

He also suited up as a member of the Houston Astros, Oakland Athletics, and San Francisco Giants.

Most WAR by 2B, last 90 years:

1. Joe Morgan - 100.5 — Baseball Reference (@baseball_ref) October 12, 2020

After his career was over, Morgan announced for ABC, NBC Sports, and was a member of ESPN's lead baseball broadcast team alongside Jon Miller from 1990 until 2011.

Morgan was inducted into the Reds' Hall of Fame in 1987, and his jersey number "8" was retired.

In 1990, Morgan was inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame on the first ballot with 81.8% of the vote.