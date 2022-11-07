Jeff Saturday was named Colts new head coach, and everyone’s making the same joke

"Quit calling the [censored] plays, alright? We'll run the [expletive] ball! ... Just play [bleep] center!" - Peyton Manning, 2006.

INDIANAPOLIS — Well, that didn't take long.

Classic video of a sideline tussle between center Jeff Saturday and quarterback Peyton Manning has taken on a hilarious new light after the announcement of Saturday's new role as Colts interim head coach Monday.

The year was 2006. The Indianapolis Colts would take home the Vince Lombardi Trophy later that season but couldn’t know it as they failed to convert three times against the St. Louis Rams.

Saturday was allegedly displeased with the play calling and said as much after a field goal. The comment provoked the ire of a mic'd up Manning.

"Jeff comes off and says we need to be running the ball, and I just snapped," Manning recalled in an interview with NFL Films.

An incensed Manning confronted Saturday as cameras rolled.

"Hey! Hey! Quit calling the [censored] plays, alright? We'll run the [censored] ball! ... Just play [bleep] center! Ya, Jeff we will! When we call pass plays, block!" Manning yelled.

The squabble was eventually broken up by Tarik Glenn, who told Manning to sit down.

"You've got two very smart guys who will have some clashes at times," former Colts head coach Tony Dungy recalled of the squabble.

The two didn't harbor any hard feelings after.

"The minute it's done, it's done for both of us," Saturday recalled.

But all these years later, it seems Saturday is the one finally getting some revenge as he will, indeed, be calling the Colts' plays for the foreseeable future.

That video is now being widely shared once again.

peyton can no longer yell at him to “quit calling the effing plays” https://t.co/QCwP5hnvJZ — Drew (@DrewHarvey17) November 7, 2022

QUIT CALLING PLAYS JEFF! WHEN WE CALL A PASS PLAY BLOCK! — depressed dodgah fan (@Wachado__) November 7, 2022

Jeff Saturday has the head coach of the Colts…

All I can think about is that clip of Peyton Manning telling him to quit calling plays🤣🤣 — Deezy (@deven_jacobs18) November 7, 2022

“Quit calling the plays, Jeff!” -Peyton Manning — Rob Nelson (@RobertNelson23) November 7, 2022