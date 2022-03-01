Former Ohio State linebacker James Laurinaitis joining Marcus Freeman's staff at Notre Dame

Freeman and Laurinaitis played together for the Buckeyes from 2005-08 where they won four straight Big Ten championships and appeared in two national title games.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Former Ohio State linebacker James Laurinaitis is joining his old teammate Marcus Freeman at Notre Dame.

Laurinaitis announced Monday morning he would be joining Freeman's staff during "Bishop and Laurinaitis" on 97.1 The Fan.

"With your best friend getting the head coaching job, it's a pretty unique situation at a pretty awesome opportunity to go up there and get started in the profession,” he said.

Laurinaitis said he would be finishing out the week with the show before going to South Bend. It is not known yet what role Laurinaitis will be on Freeman’s staff.

Freeman and Laurinaitis played together for the Buckeyes from 2005-08 where they won four straight Big Ten championships and appeared in two national title games.

During his career in Columbus, Laurinaitis was a three-time All-American, two-time Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year, recipient of the Lott Trophy, Bronko Nagurski Trophy and Butkus Award.

Laurinaitis was selected in the second round of the 2009 NFL Draft by the St. Louis Rams. He spent seven seasons with the Rams and one with the New Orleans Saints before retiring.

Along with his show on The Fan, Laurinaitis has worked for the Big Ten Network.

Freeman was named the head coach of the Fighting Irish back on Dec. 2. Freeman spent one season as Notre Dame's defensive coordinator before being promoted after Brian Kelly's departure for LSU.

The former Buckeye lost his coaching debut against Oklahoma State in the Fiesta Bowl.