Jackson-Davis scores 21 points in Indiana's win over Northern Kentucky

Senior Race Thompson added 14 for the Hoosiers.
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Trayce Jackson-Davis made his first three shots, scored 21 points with three dunks and zero turnovers as Indiana cruised to a 79-61 win over Northern Kentucky.

Jackson-Davis was 9-of-11 shooting with six rebounds, four assists and two blocked shots. 

Race Thompson scored 14 points for Indiana (10-2), which is 9-0 at home. 

Eleven of 12 players scored as the bench chipped in 31 points. 

Northern Kentucky's Trevon Faulkner caught fire in the second half, going off for all of his 22 points with four 3-pointers.

