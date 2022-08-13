'If you ever wanna feel like a wimp': J.J. Watt shares encounter with bathroom snake

The defensive superstar took to Twitter after finding what he thought was a rattlesnake in his bathroom. Local Arizonans had some interesting advice.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

PHOENIX — While he's an expert on the football field, Arizona Cardinals defensive end, J.J. Watt wasn't sure what to do when he found a snake in his home Saturday morning.

The football star took to Twitter asking locals for advice after finding a "baby rattlesnake" in his bathroom.

Responses ranged from a phone number for the Phoenix Herpetological Society to suggestions for Watt to request a trade.

Alright Arizona, this is a new one for me…



I’ve got a baby rattlesnake in my bathroom.



What do I do? — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) August 13, 2022

JJ tweeted out an update a few hours later, saying he called an expert to step in. JJ said the man picked up the snake with his hands and said the critter was NOT a rattlesnake, but a long-nosed snake which is completely harmless.

"If you ever want to feel like a wimp, that's how to do it," JJ joked.

There's a huge number of venomous creatures that call Arizona home. If you find a rattlesnake in your home or yard, you can call 602-550-1090 to have it humanely removed.

>> Download the 12News app for the latest local breaking news straight to your phone.

While it's not as extreme as the recent 'Donutgate' feud, it's always fun to hear about Watt's experience in our state since he signed on with the Cardinals in 2021.

WE ❤ ARIZONA

Explore amAZing people, places and things across our state on our 12 News YouTube playlist here.

More ways to get 12News

On your phone: Download the 12News app for the latest local breaking news straight to your phone.

On your streaming device: Download 12News+ to your streaming device

The free 12News+ app from 12News lets users stream live events — including daily newscasts like "Today in AZ" and "12 News" and our daily lifestyle program, "Arizona Midday"—on Roku and Amazon Fire TV.

12News+ showcases live video throughout the day for breaking news, local news, weather and even an occasional moment of Zen showcasing breathtaking sights from across Arizona.