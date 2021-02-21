Ivey, Stefanovic help Purdue pull away, beat Nebraska 75-58

Purdue has now won consecutive games for the first time in a month.

LINCOLN, Neb. — Jaden Ivey scored 15 points and Sasha Stefanovic added 14 as Purdue beat Nebraska 75-58 Saturday.

The Boilermakers pulled away with a 19-4 run to lead 67-53 with about six minutes left.

Stefanovic made consecutive 3-pointers during the stretch and Ivey capped it with a dunk.

Nebraska cut the deficit to 10 points but didn’t get closer the rest of the game.

⏰: 6:09 2nd



13-2 Purdue run and the Boilers lead 67-53.



✔️ Ivey with 15 points, 6 rebounds and 2 assists.

✔️ Newman with 10 points, 6 rebounds and 3 assists.

✔️ 7 players have at least 7 points. pic.twitter.com/0RZ3W8FjXt — Purdue Mens Basketball (@BoilerBall) February 21, 2021

Purdue raised its record 15-8 and stands 10-6 in the Big Ten.

