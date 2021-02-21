Ivey, Stefanovic help Purdue pull away, beat Nebraska 75-58

LINCOLN, Neb. — Jaden Ivey scored 15 points and Sasha Stefanovic added 14 as Purdue beat Nebraska 75-58 Saturday.
The Boilermakers pulled away with a 19-4 run to lead 67-53 with about six minutes left.
Stefanovic made consecutive 3-pointers during the stretch and Ivey capped it with a dunk.
Nebraska cut the deficit to 10 points but didn’t get closer the rest of the game.
Purdue raised its record 15-8 and stands 10-6 in the Big Ten.
Purdue has now won consecutive games for the first time in a month.
Shamiel Stevenson scored 10 points off the bench to lead Nebraska, which fell to 5-15 overall and 1-12 in the conference.