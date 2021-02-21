x
Ivey, Stefanovic help Purdue pull away, beat Nebraska 75-58

Nebraska center Eduardo Andre, second from right, is tightly defended by Purdue's Aaron Wheeler (1), Trevion Williams (50) and Jaden Ivey (23) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game on Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021, in Lincoln, Neb. (Francis Gardler/Lincoln Journal Star via AP)

LINCOLN, Neb. — Jaden Ivey scored 15 points and Sasha Stefanovic added 14 as Purdue beat Nebraska 75-58 Saturday.

The Boilermakers pulled away with a 19-4 run to lead 67-53 with about six minutes left. 

Stefanovic made consecutive 3-pointers during the stretch and Ivey capped it with a dunk. 

Nebraska cut the deficit to 10 points but didn’t get closer the rest of the game.

Purdue raised its record 15-8 and stands 10-6 in the Big Ten.

Purdue has now won consecutive games for the first time in a month.

Shamiel Stevenson scored 10 points off the bench to lead Nebraska, which fell to 5-15 overall and 1-12 in the conference.

Purdue guard Jaden Ivey (23) and Nebraska forward Lat Mayen (11) fight for the ball in the first half during an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021, in Lincoln, Neb. (AP Photo/John Peterson)

