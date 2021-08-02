IU hires new running backs coach from Kansas City Chiefs

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana University head football coach Tom Allen announced Tuesday the hiring of a member of the Kansas City Chiefs coaching staff.
Deland McCullough will join the Hoosiers as an associate head coach and running backs coach.
"The opportunity to return to IU in this role is very special to me and my family for a host of reasons," McCullough said. "Coach Allen has done an amazing job of galvanizing and advancing the program's culture, which has been displayed by success on the field. I welcome the challenges and glory of being a part of helping Indiana Football win championships. I have been fortunate to have won a championship on the ultimate stage in the NFL, and I know what it looks like and how it feels. I believe that Indiana University is primed to not only CHASE, but to capture championships in football, and I can't wait to contribute."
"I could not be happier to welcome Deland, his wife Darnell, and the McCullough family back home to Bloomington," Allen said. "Deland's a first-class person that has gone on to do great things in the NFL. He has won a Super Bowl, worked with a Hall of Fame coach and helped develop some of the most dynamic players and offenses in football. I cannot wait to bring his winning mindset to our program."