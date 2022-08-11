IU Athletics, Molson Coors announce beer partnership

Fans will start seeing Coors signage around IU athletics venues, including Memorial Stadium, this fall.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — IU Athletics announced Thursday that Coors Light will be its exclusive domestic beer sponsor starting this season. The multi-year sponsorship agreement with Molson Coors Beverage Company means the sponsor can use IU’s script mark for promotions, and fans will see Coors advertising and signage around IU athletics venues, including Memorial Stadium, along with the school's social and digital platforms and on the IU Radio Network.

Terms of the agreement were not released, except that Molson Coors will earmark $10,000 as part of an annual grant to support university and Bloomington community campaigns and initiatives centered on responsible drinking.

“Improving the gameday experience for Hoosier fans has been a high priority for our department, and we are excited to team with a great sponsor with a proven track record of working with other schools,” said IU Vice President and Director of Athletics Scott Dolson in a statement announcing the partnership. “We are also excited that Molson Coors shares our commitment to encouraging people to drink and behave responsibly before, during and after our events.”

The Rooftop at the Rock presented by Indiana Kitchen in the south end zone of Memorial Stadium will now include a Molson Coors-branded beer garden.

“At Molson Coors, we are all about people making great memories and getting the most out of every moment, whether that's supporting your local sports team or relaxing with friends and family," said Tami Garrison of Molson Coors. "We want to be part of responsible refreshment moments, because we believe that we're successful when our products are enjoyed the right way.”