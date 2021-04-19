IU and Notre Dame announce plans for football matchup in 2030 and 2031

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — The Indiana and Notre Dame football programs announced plans Monday for a game series in 2030 and 2031.
IU will travel to Notre Dame Stadium on Aug. 31, 2030, and then host Notre Dame on Sept. 27, 2031.
"I'm looking forward to facing one of the most storied programs in the history of college football," head coach Tom Allen said. "It's tremendous for the state of Indiana and for our fans, and it will be a great opportunity for our players," Allen added.
The teams last met at Notre Dame on Sept. 7, 1991, and last faced off in Bloomington on Oct. 21, 1950.