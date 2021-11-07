Irish ride Coan's arm, defense to 34-6 win over Navy

Notre Dame, which debuted at No. 10 in the College Football Playoff rankings, dominated the Midshipmen with its size and physical play.

NOTRE DAME, Ind. — Jack Coan threw for 269 yards and a touchdown and Kyren Williams ran for two scores as No. 8 Notre Dame shut down Navy’s triple-option attack in a 34-6 victory Saturday.

Coan, a graduate transfer from Wisconsin, completed 23 of 29 passes, with a 70-yard scoring pass to Kevin Austin late in the first half for coach Brian Kelly's Irish (8-1).

Williams, who had a career-high 199 yards rushing last weekend in a 44-34 shootout victory over North Carolina, scored on runs of 1 and 20 yards, finishing with just 95 yards on 17 carries.

The Irish offense totaled 430 yards.

Notre Dame, which debuted at No. 10 in the College Football Playoff rankings, dominated the Midshipmen (2-7) with its size and physical play.

highlights from the Irish win 🎥#GoIrish pic.twitter.com/fLlx67Vonl — Notre Dame Football (@NDFootball) November 7, 2021