Lincoln vs. Johnston ended with a 25-13 score, but it won't officially go on either team's record book. At least not yet.

DES MOINES, Iowa — It wasn't quite Shaq levels of destruction, but a dunk from Johnston High School junior Samuel Tornabane at The Roundhouse in Des Moines had a similar effect Tuesday night.

With just over four minutes left to go in the second quarter of the Des Moines Lincoln (10-7) vs. Johnston (14-3) varsity boys basketball game, Tornabane slammed one home for the Dragons, who were trailing 25-11 at the time.

The rim was damaged after the dunk. Several members of each team tried to fix the rim, but to no avail. Lincoln school officials attempted to fix the rim as well.

After not being able to safely repair the rim in a timely manner, game officials ended the game.

The dunk can be seen above or at the 50:06 mark of the game's livestream on YouTube. About 15 minutes later, the game is called off around the 1:05:50 mark.

Update: With @RAILSHoops leading 25-13 in the 2nd quarter. The referees have decided to cancel the game due to damage to the rim.



Head Referee explained to me that it is a safety issue with being able to properly install the replacement rim. https://t.co/g04uIrUsfT pic.twitter.com/pEnmzaWLfy — Colin Cahill (@colincahill13) February 9, 2022

Officials informed coaches the game report would be sent to the Iowa High School Athletic Association and both schools would be contacted by the state to decide on how to properly make up the game, if at all.