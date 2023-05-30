Indy is the most affordable Midwestern city for golfers

INDIANAPOLIS — Golfers rejoice - a new study found Indianapolis is one of the most affordable citiesin the country for the sport.
With 35 golf courses close to the metro area, Indianapolis ranked as the eighth-most affordable city for golfers nationally, according to a new report by Realtor.com.
Indy was also ranked the most affordable Midwestern golf city - coming in just ahead of Cincinnati and Omaha, Nebraska, which came in ninth and tenth, respectively.
The also study took Indianapolis' average temps for more than half a year and homes that are 40% less expensive than the national average into consideration when making the rankings.
You can get a glimpse of golf courses to enjoy around Indianapolis here.
1. Sun City, AZ
Nearby golf courses: 28
Median list price* for homes near golf courses: $299,900
2. Deerfield Beach, FL
Nearby golf courses: 12
Median list price for homes near golf courses: $245,000
3. Biloxi, MS
Nearby golf courses: 11
Median list price for homes near golf courses: $215,000
4. Savannah, GA
Nearby golf courses: 11
Median list price for homes near golf courses: $319,000
5. Mobile, AL
Nearby golf courses: 7
Median list price for homes near golf courses: $194,900
6. Myrtle Beach, SC
Nearby golf courses: 22
Median list price for homes near golf courses: $290,000
7. Riverside, CA
Nearby golf courses: 13
Median list price for homes near golf courses: $569,900
8. Indianapolis, IN
Nearby golf courses: 35
Median list price for homes near golf courses: $229,000
9. Cincinnati, OH
Nearby golf courses: 26
Median list price for homes near golf courses: $239,900
10. Omaha, NE
Nearby golf courses: 23
Median list price for homes near golf courses: $249,950
The data team at Realtor.com said they found these places by first rounding up all the real estate listings on Realtor.com from the past year within a 10-minute drive - in normal conditions - from one or more of the 6,445 public and private golf courses in the nation they were able to map out.
They then aggregated home price data for those listings by city.