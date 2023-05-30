Indy is the most affordable Midwestern city for golfers

A new study found Indianapolis ranked in the top 10 most affordable cities for golf enthusiasts.

INDIANAPOLIS — Golfers rejoice - a new study found Indianapolis is one of the most affordable citiesin the country for the sport.

With 35 golf courses close to the metro area, Indianapolis ranked as the eighth-most affordable city for golfers nationally, according to a new report by Realtor.com.

Indy was also ranked the most affordable Midwestern golf city - coming in just ahead of Cincinnati and Omaha, Nebraska, which came in ninth and tenth, respectively.

The also study took Indianapolis' average temps for more than half a year and homes that are 40% less expensive than the national average into consideration when making the rankings.

You can get a glimpse of golf courses to enjoy around Indianapolis here.

1. Sun City, AZ

Nearby golf courses: 28

Median list price* for homes near golf courses: $299,900

2. Deerfield Beach, FL

Nearby golf courses: 12

Median list price for homes near golf courses: $245,000

3. Biloxi, MS

Nearby golf courses: 11

Median list price for homes near golf courses: $215,000

4. Savannah, GA

Nearby golf courses: 11

Median list price for homes near golf courses: $319,000

5. Mobile, AL

Nearby golf courses: 7

Median list price for homes near golf courses: $194,900

6. Myrtle Beach, SC

Nearby golf courses: 22

Median list price for homes near golf courses: $290,000

7. Riverside, CA

Nearby golf courses: 13

Median list price for homes near golf courses: $569,900

8. Indianapolis, IN

Nearby golf courses: 35

Median list price for homes near golf courses: $229,000

9. Cincinnati, OH

Nearby golf courses: 26

Median list price for homes near golf courses: $239,900

10. Omaha, NE

Nearby golf courses: 23

Median list price for homes near golf courses: $249,950

The data team at Realtor.com said they found these places by first rounding up all the real estate listings on Realtor.com from the past year within a 10-minute drive - in normal conditions - from one or more of the 6,445 public and private golf courses in the nation they were able to map out.