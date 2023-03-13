Colts QB questions continue to swirl as free agency looms

As the Colts head into the start of free agency, the team needs to figure out what to do with expensive veteran Matt Ryan and backup Nick Foles.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts must figure out what to do at quarterback. Again.

It appears the team will be opening its seventh consecutive season with a new starter. And as the Colts head into the start of free agency, the team also needs to figure out what to do with expensive veteran Matt Ryan and backup Nick Foles.

The urgency isn't great since the Colts are nearly $13 million under the salary cap and have traditionally preferred re-signing the team's own players rather than spending big on others.

Still, the Colts need to make some big decisions soon.

Unrestricted free agents

DE Yannick Ngakoue, LB Bobby Okereke, WR Parris Campbell, S Rodney McLeod II, DT Tyquan Lewis, LB E.J. Speed, CB Brandon Facyson, WR Ashton Dulin, DE Ben Banogu, OL Dennis Kelly, K Chase McLaughlin, OL Matt Pryor, S Armani Watts, CB Tony Brown, DT Byron Cowart, P Matt Haack

Restricted free agents

DE Khalid Kareem. RB Deon Jackson, DT Chris Williams

On Friday, the Carolina Panthers traded up to acquire the No. 1 overall pick in the draft from the Chicago Bears in exchange for Carolina's No. 9 and No. 61 overall picks in 2023, a first-round pick in 2024, a second-round pick in 2025 and star wide receiver D.J. Moore, according to two people familiar with the deal.

The people spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the trade had not been announced. The deal is expected to be announced on Wednesday, when the NFL's free agency signing period begins.

The move allows the Panthers to acquire a potential franchise quarterback — the sort of player the team has coveted for years — although it remains unclear which QB Carolina prefers. The Bears are committed to Justin Fields at quarterback and that gave them leverage to trade down.

Carolina has its choice of Alabama’s Bryce Young, Ohio State’s CJ Stroud, Kentucky's Will Levis or Florida’s Anthony Richardson. The Panthers are considering up to three quarterbacks, one of the people familiar with the deal said.