Indiana women open NCAA tourney with 77-47 rout of Tennessee Tech

BLOOMINGTON, Indiana — Sydney Parrish scored 19 points and Grace Berger 17 to lead the top seeded Indiana women to a 77-47 win over Tennessee Tech in a first round NCAA Tournament game Saturday.
The Hoosiers (28-3) will meet the winner of Saturday's second game in Simon Skjot Assembly Hall between Miami, Florida and Oklahoma State.
Yarden Garzon chipped in 12 points for the Hoosiers, who shot 58% from the floor and made 14 of 18 free throws to dominate the Golden Eagles, who finish their season 23-10.