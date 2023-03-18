Indiana women open NCAA tourney with 77-47 rout of Tennessee Tech

The Hoosiers will meet the winner of Saturday's second game in Simon Skjot Assembly Hall between Miami, Florida and Oklahoma State.

BLOOMINGTON, Indiana — Sydney Parrish scored 19 points and Grace Berger 17 to lead the top seeded Indiana women to a 77-47 win over Tennessee Tech in a first round NCAA Tournament game Saturday.

The Hoosiers (28-3) will meet the winner of Saturday's second game in Simon Skjot Assembly Hall between Miami, Florida and Oklahoma State.