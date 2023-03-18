x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Sports

Indiana women open NCAA tourney with 77-47 rout of Tennessee Tech

The Hoosiers will meet the winner of Saturday's second game in Simon Skjot Assembly Hall between Miami, Florida and Oklahoma State.
Credit: AP
Indiana's Grace Berger (34) goes to the basket against Tennessee Tech's Kiera Hill (42) during the first half of a first-round college basketball game in the women's NCAA Tournament Saturday, March 18, 2023, in Bloomington, Ind. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

BLOOMINGTON, Indiana — Sydney Parrish scored 19 points and Grace Berger 17 to lead the top seeded Indiana women to a 77-47 win over Tennessee Tech in a first round NCAA Tournament game Saturday.

The Hoosiers (28-3) will meet the winner of Saturday's second game in Simon Skjot Assembly Hall between Miami, Florida and Oklahoma State.

Yarden Garzon chipped in 12 points for the Hoosiers, who shot 58% from the floor and made 14 of 18 free throws to dominate the Golden Eagles, who finish their season 23-10.

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

JORDAN BINNINGTON SUSPENDED | Blues Beat the Caps 5-2

Before You Leave, Check This Out