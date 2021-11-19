Indiana Wesleyan withdraws from NAIA football playoffs

IWU Director of Athletics Deane Webb apologized to KWU for the inconvenience of traveling to the game, which was due to kick off at 1 p.m. Saturday. "As is often the case in inadvertent eligibility issues, there were multiple circumstances that led to this unfortunate situation," said Deane in a statement published on the team's website. "We have identified those that we can control and are setting up systems to ensure that this does not happen again. I want to be very clear that our coaches have operated with the highest integrity, and at no point were they previously aware of the infraction. They have my full trust and support," said Webb.