Indiana sends Houston to 4th straight loss, 132-124

HOUSTON — Caris LeVert scored 27 points, Domantas Sabonis added 22 and Malcolm Brogdon fell just short of a triple-double as the Indiana Pacers beat the Houston Rockets 132-124 Wednesday night.

Brogdon fell one assist shy of his second career triple-double and his first since his rookie season in 2016-2017. He had 23 points, nine assists and 13 rebounds, two shy of his career high.

Brogdon said after the game, "It was important for us to come on the road and get a win tonight. This was a must-win game for us."

The Pacers led by 20 at halftime and held off the Rockets down the stretch to raise their season record to 26-28. Houston fell to 14-41.

John Wall had 31 points and nine assists to lead Houston. Christian Wood had 25 points and 13 rebounds, and Kelly Olynyk added 25 points, including 14 in the third quarter.