NBA Draft: Pacers trade 40th pick to Lakers

Ahead of tonight's NBA draft, the Pacers have made another trade

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Pacers have made another trade ahead of Thursday night's NBA Draft. According to Adrian Wojnarowski, the deal was between Indiana and the Los Angeles Lakers.

In the trade, the Pacers will receive the No. 47 pick in the draft, in addition to cash considerations, while Los Angeles now owns the rights to the No. 40 pick.

The trade comes a day following the Pacers' trade with the Denver Nuggets. In that deal, the Pacers struck an agreement with the defending NBA champions to send the No. 29 pick to Denver in exchange for the No. 40 pick.

Now with the No. 40 pick going to the Lakers, the Pacers will make their draft selections at Nos. 7, 26, 47, and 55.

The Lakers now own Nos. 17 and 40 on the draft board tonight. They made a move up a board that's believed to have some real second-round value. The Pacers hold four picks tonight, including Nos. 7, 26, 47 and 55. https://t.co/ixRKyUd3dI — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 22, 2023