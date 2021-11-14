x
Pacers hand Embiid-less 76ers 4th straight loss, 118-113

Philadelphia center Joel Embiid missed his fourth consecutive game after testing positive for COVID-19 on Monday.
Philadelphia 76ers forward Tobias Harris (12) shoots over Indiana Pacers forward Domantas Sabonis (11) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Indianapolis, Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

INDIANAPOLIS — Justin Holiday came off the bench to score a season-high 27 points in the Indiana Pacers’ 118-113 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday night in Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

Holiday was 9 of 11 from the field. Malcolm Brogdon had a triple-double with 13 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists. 

Myles Turner added 20 points, and Domantas Sabonis had 18 points and 12 rebounds. 

Tobias Harris led the 76ers with a season-high 32 points on 10-of-22 shooting.

