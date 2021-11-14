Pacers hand Embiid-less 76ers 4th straight loss, 118-113

Philadelphia center Joel Embiid missed his fourth consecutive game after testing positive for COVID-19 on Monday.

INDIANAPOLIS — Justin Holiday came off the bench to score a season-high 27 points in the Indiana Pacers’ 118-113 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday night in Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

Philadelphia center Joel Embiid missed his fourth consecutive game after testing positive for COVID-19 on Monday. The 76ers have lost all four games.

Holiday was 9 of 11 from the field. Malcolm Brogdon had a triple-double with 13 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists.

Myles Turner added 20 points, and Domantas Sabonis had 18 points and 12 rebounds.