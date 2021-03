Indiana had been in the Sweet 16 just once before, back in 1983 before the women’s NCAA Tournament became a 64-team field.

SAN ANTONIO — Ali Patberg scored 17 points to help fourth-seeded Indiana beat No. 1 seed North Carolina State 73-70, sending the Hoosiers to the regional final for the first time in school history.

Indiana had been in the Sweet 16 just once before, back in 1983 before the women’s NCAA Tournament became a 64-team field.