Indiana pulls away in 2nd half, beats Minnesota 82-72

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Trayce Jackson-Davis had 20 points and 10 rebounds to lead Indiana to an 82-72 victory over Minnesota Wednesday night.

Indiana has won three of four and stands 12-9 overall and 7-7 in the Big Ten coming off a 78-59 loss on Saturday to fourth-ranked Ohio State.

Minnesota hasn’t won at Indiana since a three-point win in 2012.

Aljami Durham and Jerome Hunter scored 16 points apiece.

The game was tied 55-55 midway through the second half. The Hoosiers used a 18-4 run, capped by Hunter’s dunk, and led 73-59 with 2:26 remaining.