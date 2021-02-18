x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

13 WTHR Indianapolis | Indianapolis Local News & Weather

Sports

Indiana pulls away in 2nd half, beats Minnesota 82-72

The game was tied 55-55 midway through the second half when the Hoosiers went on an 18-4 run.
Credit: AP
Indiana's Al Durham (1) is chased by Minnesota's Marcus Carr (5) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021, in Bloomington, Ind. Indiana won 82-72. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Trayce Jackson-Davis had 20 points and 10 rebounds to lead Indiana to an 82-72 victory over Minnesota Wednesday night.

Indiana has won three of four and stands 12-9 overall and 7-7 in the Big Ten coming off a 78-59 loss on Saturday to fourth-ranked Ohio State.

Minnesota hasn’t won at Indiana since a three-point win in 2012. 

Aljami Durham and Jerome Hunter scored 16 points apiece. 

The game was tied 55-55 midway through the second half. The Hoosiers used a 18-4 run, capped by Hunter’s dunk, and led 73-59 with 2:26 remaining.

Jamal Mashburn Jr. and Marcus Carr each scored 19 points to lead the Golden Gophers, who fell to 13-9, 6-9 in the Big Ten.

Credit: AP
Indiana head coach Archie Miller shouts during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Minnesota, Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021, in Bloomington, Ind. Indiana won 82-72. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)